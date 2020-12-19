Hansi Flick Breaks Silence On Losing FIFA The Best Award To Klopp

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has reacted to being snubbed by the FIFA The Best Men’s Coach Award won by Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool.

Klopp won the award despite winning only the English Premier League for Liverpool last season.

Flick on his own part won five trophies for Bayern Munich which he manages.

The trophies include Champions League, Bundesliga, Pokal, European Super Cup, and German Super Cup.

“We are good sports about it.

“Klopp and his coaching team deserved the award, just as our team would have done.

“Obviously, we were a bit disappointed yesterday, but life goes on – we have got new targets to reach,” Flick told a pre-match conference.