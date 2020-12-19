FG Reacts To Claim Of Staging Kidnap Of Kankara Students

The Federal Government has reacted to a claim that the kidnap of 344 students of Government Science Secondary School was staged.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the claim as senseless.

He said that similar theories floated around during the kidnap of Dapchi Girls.

“It does not make sense for any administration to stage-manage abduction of students or any of its citizens.

“What precisely does the government want to achieve? Is it to prove the deficiency of the military or what.

“In the case of Dapchi, we had all kinds of bizarre theories.

“You have to be in government to know how many sleepless nights the president, ministers and head of security outfits spent until the matter is resolved,’’ Lai Mohammed added.