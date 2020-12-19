COVID-19 Second Wave: Sanwo-Olu Speaks On Another Lockdown In Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has wanted that the state cannot afford to go on another lockdown period.

Sanwo-Olu said this in a statement issued on Saturday after warning of a second wave of COVID-19 in the state.

The governor who is currently down with COVID-19 advised citizens to maintained the new guidelines which the state issued yesterday.

He said, “Dear Lagosians, I am overwhelmed by your show of love and concern about my health and wellbeing. I must admit that the gesture touched me deeply and reaffirmed our connection to one another as humans.

“I acknowledge and thank you very sincerely and pray that none of us will lose our lives to COVID-19, and in any other preventable circumstance.

“To families that have lost loved ones to the virus, I pray that God grants you the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Yesterday, we issued guidelines to help us in the next phase of our battle with the virus. Lagosians have relaxed and the effects are evident with increasing cases and unfortunate deaths

“These guidelines will affect us all but we need to be strong and we need to persevere.

“We cannot afford another total lockdown so I enjoin us to keep observing the prescribed protocols and the required lifestyle adjustments that will help us enter 2021 stronger, healthier and safer.

“Let’s do this for our families and friends. Let’s by our actions demonstrate that we truly love our neighbours.

“Let us demonstrate awareness about the existence of COVID-19 in our communities and live right to deliberately reduce and eliminate its spread.

“I wish you the best of this season and pray that God Almighty will continue to protect us,” the statement read.