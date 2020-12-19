Buhari’s Aide Calls Shekau A Terrible Liar Over Kankara Kidnap

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, has said that the leader of the Boko Haram terrorists, Abubakar Shekau, is a terrible liar.
He said this in reaction to a claim by Shekau that Boko Haram kidnapped the over 300 students of a school in Kankara, Katsina State.
The students who were rescued on Thursday are said to have been kidnapped by bandits.
This is according to Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State who said that Boko Haram had nothing to do with it.
Bashir Ahmad reacted: “That terrorist and murderer Abubakar Shekau is just a terrible liar, though his supporters will definitely disagree and defend him but it’s fact, he is a liar, a terrible one.
“His supporters/boys were vigorously convincing people to believe that their master was behind it, and that he has a strong branch in the North West. Liars.”
