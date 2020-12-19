APC Apologizes To Kankara Students, Reveals Buhari’s Plans

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has apologized to the students who recently regained freedom after they were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

The APC assured the students that the Nigerian government will ensure that they have a safe environment to study.

The party also apologized to the parents of the students as seen in a statement signed by the Chairman, Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC, Mai Mala Buni.

The statement read in part, “The party also apologised to the pupils and vow that President Buhari and the party will do all it takes to make sure that they continue to study in a safe environment.

“We want to congratulate the parents of the children and also apologise on behalf of our party that one of our biggest promises was security. Although we are doing our utmost best, such incidence is a sad event and must, at all cost not repeat itself.

“We do not doubt the capacity of our security agencies, we believe and know they are capable especially when they are well motivated and led, which we can assure is the case under President Muhammadu Buhari.”