Yuletide: Osun State Orders Closure Of All Schools

The Osun State Government has ordered all schools in the state to proceed on the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The state made this known in a Public Service Announcement signed by the Coordinating Director, Ministry of Education, K. Olaniyan.

The announcement which ordered the closure of schools for Friday, however, failed to indicate when they will resume.

It read in part, “The Government of the State of Osun has directed that all primary and secondary schools (private and public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow – December 18, 2020.

“The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure.

“Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it’s safe to resume in the new year.”