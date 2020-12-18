Why I Cannot Call For Sack Of Service Chiefs – Obasanjo

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo has said that he does not have the power to call for the sack of Service Chiefs because he didn’t not appoint them.

Obasanjo said this during a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State over the death of his mother.

He also spoke about the current challenges Nigeria is facing which he says aren’t entirely new.

He said, “There are many challenges in Nigeria today. There are challenges of insecurity, economy and political instability among others. These challenges are not really new except that they have taken a different dimension.

“I believe that the most important aspect of dealing with all the challenges we have is leadership, and the people must come together. But then, there must be leadership to get everybody to work.”

Obasanjo went on to make his stance known on calls for the sack of the service chiefs.

“I did not appoint security chiefs, how can I ask that they be sacked? If I have a piece of fatherly advice for the security chiefs, I will not give it through the media,” he said.