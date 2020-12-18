U.S FDA Approved Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine For Use

An advisory panel of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday endorsed a COVID-19 vaccine developed by American biotechnology company, Moderna.

This comes exactly seven days after the panel, known as the FDA Advisory Committee, recommended the now approved Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use authorisation.

It paves the way for the FDA to also authorise the Moderna vaccine for urgent distribution to stop a virus that is spreading like wild fire across the country.

Reports say 21 members of the independent panel of experts voted yes, and one panelist abstained.

As was in Pfizer’s case, FDA officials are expected to approve the panel’s recommendation as soon as Friday.

The U.S. government has said it is ready to immediately distribute 5.9 million doses of the Moderna vaccine to no fewer than 3,000 sites nationwide.

The first phase of inoculations with the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine began on Monday across the country