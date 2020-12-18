Tems Opens Up On Her Arrest, Arraignment In Uganda

Singer Tems has opened up on her ordeal in Uganda where she was arrested performing at a concert which paid no regard for COVID-19 social distancing regulation.

Tems and fellow singer Omah Lay were arrested and arraigned in court by the Ugandan authorities which placed a ban on such entertainment events.

The singers were later freed and now back in Nigeria after efforts by the Nigerian authorities.

Sharing her experience, Tems said, “This past week has been difficult but extremely eye-opening for me. I know some may have been worried, but despite everything, this experience has helped me see things for myself. While I was being detained, I met some amazing women and children, and my eyes were opened to the strife and hurt a lot of women are going through. I am so blessed to have experienced the strength and bravery that these women possess to keep them going.

“I have newfound compassion and desire to be more involved in making life easier for people such as these, no matter the circumstance,” she said.

She explained that she believed “all the necessary approvals had been fully met by the organizers to ensure a safe and compliant event in Kampala” and would not have put her fans at risk if she knew otherwise.”

Part of her statement read:”On Saturday, 12 December, I was scheduled to perform with Omah Lay at the Big Brunch: When we arrived Uganda we were met with such a warm reception, including press events promoting the event.

“This promotion alongside the safety terms outlined in the performance agreement, and the presence of authorities at the event, assured us that necessary approvals had been fully met by the organizers to ensure a safe and compliant event in Kampala. I’m truly saddened that attendees could have possibly been exposed to Coronavirus

“I would have never participated had I even the slightest knowledge that the event would not meet standard operating procedures and put Uganda’s citizens at risk.

“The seriousness of Coronavirus requires responsibility from everyone as a world citizen, a responsibility I take very seriously.”