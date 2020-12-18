Solskjaer Hails Pogba As Man United Beat Sheffield United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has praised Paul Pogba after his side recorded a comeback win against Sheffield United on Thursday.
United equalized from a goal down thanks to a brilliant effort by Marcus Rashford.
Anthony Martial gave United the lead from a brilliant pass by Pogba before Rashford scored a brace to end the game 3-2.
The win was United’s right consecutive on the road.
Reacting to Pogba’s performance on the night, Solskjaer expressed delight.
“Of course, we know [Pogba’s] strength in the air.
“We knew he was going to be important for us. He won almost every single header.
“His vision, creativity. Paul’s responded really well to the work he’s been doing. He’s fit now. Excellent performance,” Solskjaer told the media.
