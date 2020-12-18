People Are Not Happy At Release Of Kidnapped Katsina Students – Buhari’s Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, has said that some people are not happy at the news of the rescue of the kidnapped Katsina students.
The students number over 300 were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State, by Boko Haram terrorists.
They were released yesterday after efforts by Governor Aminu Masari and security agencies paid off.
Reacting to the news, Bashir Ahmad said that many who were happy at the news of their kidnap are sad that they have been released.
He tweeted: This life, when those boys were kidnapped, some people were clearly happy, and now are also clearly not happy with their rescue. Nigeria will always win, in sha Allah.”
