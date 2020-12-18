Omah Lay Opens Up On Arrest, Arraignment In Uganda

Singer Omah Lay has opened up on his ordeal in Uganda where he was arrested performing at a concert which paid no regard for COVID-19 social distancing regulation.

Omah Lay and fellow singer Tems were arrested and arraigned in court by the Ugandan authorities which placed a ban on such entertainment events.

The singers were later freed and now back in Nigeria after efforts by the Nigerian authorities.

Thanking all those who assisted in securing his release, Omah Lay took to Twitter with a statement, saying:

“Firstly, I want to thank all the amazing fans that came out to see me in Uganda, the smiles on your happy faces that evening would be one of my happiest memories.

“Also I wanna clarify that putting you in harms way was never my intentions! Before we came out to Uganda, the show promoters confirmed and proved to us they’d secured all the clearances including the Covid 19 compliance.

“At that point, my priority became to make myself available to be taken to the venue and entertain, which I did in the full protection of the Ugandan police.

”Secondly, to my mom, my family, my team, my fans, friends that I caused sleepless nights waiting and praying for me, I apologize for putting you through all that and I can’t stop thanking you enough. I almost lost my mind but your prayers and messages kept me going.

”Finally,I would like to say a big thank you to everyone for your efforts, prayers, messages, tweets. You all went hard.

“Big shout out to my fellow musicians, fans, my family, my friends, my Label, The Nigerian Mission in Uganda, The Presidency, The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Madam Abike. Thank you all so much!

”I have put this behind me and back to what I know how to do best. One Africa.Omah is home,” he wrote.