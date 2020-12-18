Miyetti Allah Facilitated Release Of Kidnapped Katsina Students – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the release of the kidnapped students of a school Kankara was facilitated by Miyetti Allah.

The students numbering over 300 and all boys were released yesterday after days with their captors.

Speaking to DWTV Hausa, Masari said, “One hour ago, Nigerian soldiers and government officials that were involved in the negotiation for the release of the kidnapped schoolboys have told us that the whole school children have been released, 344 of them.

“Those involved in the negotiation include my adviser, some top military and police operatives, members of Miyetti Allah; (they) where all involved in the negotiation.”

Masari said that the boys were not kidnapped by Boko Haram but bandits.

He said, “They are bandits who kidnapped the schoolboys, not Boko Haram.”