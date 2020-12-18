Lewandowski Shines At FIFA The Best Awards (Full List Of Winners)

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the FIFA The Best Award.

The award ceremony held last night in Zurich Switzerland.

Tottenham Hotspurs Heung-Min Son won the Puska Award while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won The Best Men’s Coach.

Below is a full list of winners on the night.

Best Men’s player: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland).

Best Women’s player: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Best Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Best Women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands women’s national football team)

Best Women’s goalkeeper: Bouhaddi Sarah (Lyon)

Best Men’s Best Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Puskas Award: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley)

Best Fan: Marivaldo Francisco Da Silva

Best Fair Play: Mattia Agnese

Best FIFPro Men’s XI: Alisson Becker, Trent, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Dijk, Alphonso Davies, De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewandowski.

Best FIFPro Women’s XI: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Renard, Delphine Cascarino, Millie Bright, Barbara Bonansea, Verónica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath