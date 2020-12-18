Lewandowski Shines At FIFA The Best Awards (Full List Of Winners)

Bayern Munich striker, Robert Lewandowski has beaten Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to win the FIFA The Best Award.
The award ceremony held last night in Zurich Switzerland.
Tottenham Hotspurs Heung-Min Son won the Puska Award while Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won The Best Men’s Coach.
Below is a full list of winners on the night.
Best Men’s player: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland).
Best Women’s player: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)
Best Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)
Best Women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands women’s national football team)
Best Women’s goalkeeper: Bouhaddi Sarah (Lyon)
Best Men’s Best Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)
Puskas Award: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley)
Best Fan: Marivaldo Francisco Da Silva
Best Fair Play: Mattia Agnese
Best FIFPro Men’s XI: Alisson Becker, Trent, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Dijk, Alphonso Davies, De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewandowski.
Best FIFPro Women’s XI: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Renard, Delphine Cascarino, Millie Bright, Barbara Bonansea, Verónica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.