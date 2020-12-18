Kidnappers Of Katsina Students Should Face The Law – US

The United States of America has said that the kidnappers of the Katsina students should be made to face the law for their actions.
The students numbering over 300 were kidnapped by bandits in Katsina State.
They were released yesterday after spending days in the custody of the kidnappers
Reacting to the news, the US Department of State sympathized with the families of the students.
“We offer our sincere sympathies to the families of the missing students and the security guard killed in the attack.
“School should be a safe place where children can learn and thrive, the kidnappers should face the full extent of the law,” a statement issued read.
