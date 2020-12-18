Kankara: FG Will Continue To Work Hard At Protecting Nigerians – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Nigerian government will continue to work towards protecting the citizens.
Osinbajo said this while expressing gratitude that the kidnapped Katsina students have regained freedom.
He tweeted: “I am particularly thankful that the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara are free. We are thankful that they are safe and will be home with their families for the holidays.
“We are grateful to everyone who worked on securing their release.
“And as President @MBuhari mentioned, this administration will continue to work hard at protecting the lives and property of all Nigerians at all times.”
