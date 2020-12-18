Insecurity: We Won’t Rest Till Nigerians Sleep With Both Eyes Closed – Lai Mohammed

The Nigerian government has said that it will continue to strengthen the country’s security untill all Nigerians can sleep with both eyes closed.

This was stated by the Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed while addressing the media in the wake of the release of the Kankara Kidnapped students.

‘Let me be clear: What happened in Kankara – and in Chibok and Dapchi before it – is totally unacceptable. Our children should not have to go to school in trepidation. The Federal Government is doing everything possible to secure all our schools, and indeed all Nigerians,” the minister said.

“And we will not relent until all Nigerians can go to bed at night with their two eyes closed.

“The release of these school boys is a testament to the importance that this Administration attaches to the security and safety of all Nigerians. There is no government in the world that will not face the challenges of security at one time or another.

“No government in the world is immune to terrorist attacks. What stands any government out is the way and manner it responds to such challenges,” Mohammed said.