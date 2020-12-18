FIFA The Best: Messi Snubs Ronaldo, Goes With Lewandowski

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo to pick Robert Lewandowski in his list of likely winners of the FIFA The Best Award.

Messi voted for Neymar to win the award followed by Kylian Mbappe and Lewandowski in third.

Ronaldo on his own part voted Lewandowski, Messi and Mbappe.

Lewandowski who scored 55 goals in 47 appearances across all competitions last season clinched the award in Zurich, Switzerland.

Below is a full list of winners on the night.

Best Men’s player: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich and Poland).

Best Women’s player: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City)

Best Men’s Coach: Jurgen Klopp (Liverpool)

Best Women’s coach: Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands women’s national football team)

Best Women’s goalkeeper: Bouhaddi Sarah (Lyon)

Best Men’s Best Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Puskas Award: Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur vs Burnley)

Best Fan: Marivaldo Francisco Da Silva

Best Fair Play: Mattia Agnese

Best FIFPro Men’s XI: Alisson Becker, Trent, Sergio Ramos, Virgil Dijk, Alphonso Davies, De Bruyne, Thiago Alcantara, Joshua Kimmich, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lewandowski.

Best FIFPro Women’s XI: Christiane Endler, Lucy Bronze, Renard, Delphine Cascarino, Millie Bright, Barbara Bonansea, Verónica Boquete, Megan Rapinoe, Pernille Harder, Vivianne Miedema, Tobin Heath