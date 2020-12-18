FG Cancels Retrieval Charges for NIN Across All Networks

The Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, has ordered telecoms companies to remove the N20 charge imposed on Nigerians for the confirmation of their National Identification Number, NIN.

Pantami gave the directive in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mrs Uwa Suleiman.

He said that the directives takes immediate effect and is aimed at making the process for NIN easier and affordable.

According to him, the Executive Vice-Chairman of NCC and the Director General of NIMC, said relevant authorities had met and negotiated a waiver with the Mobile Network Operators in that regard.

“By this waiver, all Nigerians, subscribers and applicants can access the service using the *346# code for their NIN retrieval at no charge for the duration of the NIN/SIM Card integration exercise,” he said.

The Minister appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders and encouraged them to continue sacrificing more for national interest.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has given telecommunications companies in the country two weeks to block all unregistered SIM cards.