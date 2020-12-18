Ezekwesili Demands Whereabouts Of Chibok, Dapchi Girls After Release Of Katsina Students

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education Oby Ezekwesili has reacted to the release of the kidnapped Katsina students.

Ezekwesili who rejoiced at their quick release wondered when the remnant of the Chibok girls, Dapchi girls and Leah Sharibu will regain their freedom from the den of Boko Haram terrorists.

She tweeted: “We rejoice in the freedom of our innocent Kankara Boys! But, Nigeria is not being governed at all now.

“All the characteristics of a Failing State are evident in this country and must be averted by citizens.

The former minister questioning the release of the students wondered why terrorists did not release the 112 Chibok girls and Dapchi girls.

“Where are the remaining 112 Chibok Girls and the only remaining Dapchi girls, Leah Sharibu who is a Prisoner of Faith?

“Buhari should we assume the 344 (a new number from 333) Kankara Boys went on an excursion to terrorists who have out of magnanimity released them to you?

“When will 112 Chibok Girls and Dapchi Girl, Leah Sharibu also be released by terrorists to an irredeemably uncaring Buhari who has for 3 years and two years respectively not considered it worthy of a Leader to engage their parents? When will our Girls come home?”