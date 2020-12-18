COVID-19: Lagos Govt Charges Residents On Thanksgiving To God

The Lagos State Government has urged residents to be thankful for the protection they got during the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state.

This is according to the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, who spoke during a Christmas Carol held at the Lagos House in Ikeja, the state capital.

Elegushi said that Lagosians ought to be grateful because COVID-19 took great nations by surprise and brought them to their knees.

He said, “Africa, Nigeria in particular was prophesied to witness countless deaths but with fervent prayers, determination and hardwork, we are coming out of the woods.

“This is worthy of thanking God for.

“We cannot but remember those who have fallen on the way; our hearts are with their families even as we pray that the Almighty will rest their souls and give the families affected the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“The Bible admonishes us to give thanks in all things (1 Thessalonians 5 verse 18).

“Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He is indeed Lord over All!

“You will agree with me that Year 2020 has been quite an eventful year, but we thank the Lord for His love and mercies over our families, friends, our dear Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The Holy Bible in the Book of Lamentations 3 verse 22 says “it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not”.