Consider What Will Be Said About You When You Die – Prophet Tells Leaders

Prophet Samuel Olu Alo has told Nigerian leaders to be concerned about what will be said of them when they leave office or die.

All also advised Nigerian pastors to always tell the leaders the truth to avoid partaking I. The wrath which their action will bring against them.

According to him, ”I am challenging our politicians and leaders to lead in such a way that the citizenry would remember them long after they have left that position of authority. Many of them have destroyed their names while ruling.

“Nigerians love them not only their money and that is why they were voted for. They should rule with the fear of God and remember the day they would die and their families they would leave behind.