Buhari Reacts To Release Of Kidnapped Katsina Students

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

The over 333 boys who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists were released on Thursday through efforts by the Nigerian authorities.

Reacting to the news, Buhari thanked the agencies and Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State who were active on securing the release of the boy.s

He said, “I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the Intelligence Agencies, the Military and the Police Force.

“Our administration is fully aware of the responsibility we have to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians. I ask Nigerians to be patient and fair to us as we deal with the challenges of security, the economy, and corruption. We will not relent.”