Boarding School Closure: Nigeria Has Bowed To Terrorists – Femi Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said that Nigeria has bowed to terrorists after several stated in the north ordered the closure of boarding schools.

The closure came on the back of the kidnap of over 300 students of the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

The students were yesterday released after efforts by authorities paid off.

To prevent an occurrence elsewhere in the north, some states ordered the closure of boarding schools.

Reacting to the news, Femi Fani-Kayode said that it is an indication that Nigeria has failed in the fight against terrorism.

He tweeted: “Boarding schools have been closed in Benue, Zamfara & Sokoto states because of the abduction of 600 boys from a school in Katsina. Nigeria is on melt down. We have bowed to the terrorists. We have failed to defeat, curtail or deter them. We need prayer & divine intervention.”