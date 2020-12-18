Aisha Yesufu Questions Miyetti Allah Over Released Katsina Students

Human rights activist Aisha Yesufu has slammed the involvement of the Miyetti Allah in the release of the kidnapped Katsina students.

The students of Government Science Secondary School in Kankara a Katsina State, who were kidnapped by bandits were yesterday released from captivity.

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State confirmed that Miyetti Allah partook in the negotiation which led to the freedom of the over 300 boys.

Reacting to the news, Aisha Yesufu wondered when Miyetti Allah became an arm which negotiates for the Nigerian government.

“Miyetti Allah negotiated with terrorists on behalf of the government. In what capacity?” she asked.

“Is Miyetti Allah a trained negotiating organisation or a fellow terror organisation with access?

“What the heck is going on in Nigeria? How are we comfortable with a supposed ethnic group being the one negotiating with terrorists on behalf of the government.”