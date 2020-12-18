Afenifere Slams Miyetti Allah Over Release Of Kidnapped Katsina Students

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has reacted to the release of the kidnapped Katsina students facilitated by the Miyetti Allah.

The students numbering over 300 were released yesterday after being held captive by bandits.

In reaction, Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, stated that Miyetti Allah’s involvement is an indication that Nigeria is finished.

Issuing a statement titled: “Kankara Boys: Now Nigeria is finished,” Odumakin said: “This time around those who celebrated Chibok to the hilt in 2014 are now in power and fumbled like amateur comedians in a big revelation that what is called terror in Nigeria is most likely a big scam being played at our expense.

“The height of stupidity in governance was when it officially came out that another terror group called Miyetti Allah was the front for negotiation confirming our suspicion that this government rolls with all that troubles this country.

“Even when the boys were cheekily released and there was an official lie of rescue Governor Masari in the boldest official cover-up for the terror enveloping Nigeria said he needed a third party to tell him who abducted and released them.

“We call on all Nigerians, especially the enlightened north to rise and speak up at this mad season as we can’t continue to allow this practical joke to roll over us. It is time to rescue Nigeria from this malady and we must rise above any primordial sentiments.”