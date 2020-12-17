Why I Won’t Take Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Yet –Putin

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has said that he won’t be taking the COVID-19 vaccine for now.
He said that the vaccines available now are only for a certain age group.
Putin said that as soon as his age group is certified ready for the vaccine, he would make himself available.
“Experts tell us that the vaccines now available are intended for citizens in a specific age category,” Putin told his annual press conference on Thursday.
“The vaccines haven’t reached people like me. I’ll do it as soon as it becomes possible.”
On the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, Putin said that Russia is coping better than advanced economies like the US and others in Europe.
