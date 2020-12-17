Why I Celebrated After Scoring Against Arsenal – Theo Walcott

Southampton player, Theo Walcott has revealed why he celebrated after scoring against his old club Arsenal in the English Premier League.

The game which was played on Wednesday saw Walcott open scoring in the 18th minute.

This was equalized by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who ended his goal drought.

Giving reason for his excited jubilation, Walcott who played 12 years in an Arsenal shirt said he celebrated the goal because it was a good one.

He said, “I always feel like scoring a goal, no matter who you play for, is one of the best feelings.

“Yeah, I scored many goals here, but I am in a Southampton shirt right now and playing for Southampton is a massive thing for me, personally, and to score a goal… why not? Why wouldn’t I celebrate?

“It was a really good goal.”

He added, “I played with some great stars at Arsenal and now with the Southampton team… it’s a shame.

“It feels like we have sort of lost two points, but we probably would have taken that at the start of the game.”