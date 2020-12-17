What I Told Klopp After Liverpool Beat Tottenham – Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has told his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp that the best team lost in their Wednesday night encounter.

The Premier League game saw a Mohamed Salah opener which was equalized by Heung-Min Son before Firminho ended the game 2-1 for Liverpool.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho was asked what he told Klopp.

“I told him the best team lost, and he disagreed, but that’s his opinion,” Mourinho told Amazon Prime Video.

Mourinho added, “By the way, if I behave the same way on the touchline like he does, I’ve no chance to stay there, and I’m out for a minute.”

“Overall, the game was always under control, and I am very pleased with the performance.”