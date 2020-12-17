US Warns Citizens Over Holiday Period, Says Crime Is Endemic In Nigeria

The US Mission in Nigeria has warned its citizens seeking to traveling to Nigeria to be at alert during the holiday period.

In a statement issued on its website, the citizens are warned of likely terrorists attacks.

The US Mission said that the reason for the notice is because “Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria.”

It added that “terrorist organizations and individuals inspired by extremist ideology exist throughout Nigeria.

“We remind U.S. citizens to exercise caution while traveling and residing in Nigeria. Crime is endemic throughout Nigeria, ranging from petty street crime to carjacking, and crime levels tend to increase during the holidays.”

US Mission pointed out that transport hubs and religious centers are likely targets of terrorists.

“Demonstrations are relatively commonplace in Nigeria and generally affect traffic flow, especially if they progress along major thoroughfares. Criminal and other elements often infiltrate large gatherings.

“Shopping centers, airports, hotels, clubs, restaurants, places of worship, transportation hubs, street markets, and other public venues frequented by Westerners are common attack targets,” it said.