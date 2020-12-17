Restructuring Not A Call For Nigeria’s Break Up – Falana

Femi Falana (SAN) has said that the call for the restructuring of Nigeria has nothing to do with the break up of the country.

Falana said that restructuring is only out to right the wrongs of Nigeria.

He said this at the Ekiti State University where he delivered a lectured titled, ‘Restructuring and The Liberation of Nigeria’

”Restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development that will build the foundation of our economy and make it gain global reckoning and work for the citizens.

“But I am warning that power devolution to the states without democratising such powers is dangerous to our system”, Falana said.