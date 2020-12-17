Rescued Katsina Students: We Don’t Know How Much Was Paid – Sowore

Former presidential candidate and Sahara Reporters publisher Omoyele Sowore has reacted to the news of the rescued of the kidnapped Katsina students.

The students numbering 333 were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Katsina State by Boko Haram terrorists.

Their release was confirmed today by the Nigerian government as announced by Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM.

Reacting to the news, Sowore hinted that a ransom must have been paid by government to secure their release.

He tweeted: “Kidnapped #KankaraStudents in Katsina now released by their abductors after successful negotiations. We don’t know how much was paid yet. Glad they’ve been released.”