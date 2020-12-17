Obiano Condemns Killing Of Motorcyclist, Warns Against Burning Police Station

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State has condemned the killing of a motorcyclist by a policeman at Igboukwu area of the state.

In a statement issued on his official Twitter handle, Obiano revealed that the policeman responsible for the incident has been arrested.

He urged citizens of the state to desist from brining police station as a solution to the problem.

Obiano said, “I strongly condemn the gruesome killing of Motorcyclist by a Policeman at Igboukwu in our dear State I want to assure Ndi Anambra and residents that the officer of @PoliceNG responsible has been taken into custody.

“Government will assist the family of the deceased and provide them with the necessary emotional and financial support. It’s always painful to lose a loved one in such circumstances. I am directly in touch with the @PoliceNG authorities and I am being briefed of the situation.

“Ndi Anambra, burning of police stations, vehicles and destruction of property is not the way to resolve this. Anambra has been calm and peaceful and we want our people to remain calm as justice must be surely served.”