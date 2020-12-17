Nigeria Maintains Ban On Importation Of Rice As Land Borders Reopen

The Nigerian government has maintained its ban on the importation of rice despite ordering the reopening of land borders.

The Minister of Finance, Budget and Planning, Zainab Ahmed, confirmed this while speaking to State House correspondents in Abuja.

This was after a Federal Executive Council meeting presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo with President Muhammadu Buhari participating virtually from Katsina State.

“The ban on the importation of rice, poultry and other banned products still subsists and will be implemented by the border patrol team,” Ahmed said.

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo, said that what’s left to be dealt with is the issue of smuggling.

“The issue of smuggling of rice to the country has reduced drastically. We are hoping that our agencies will be able to sustain that so also is the issue of poultry smuggling.

“Also, very important is the issue of importation of small arms and weapons into the country that also has stopped,” Adebayo said.