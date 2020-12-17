Music Changed My Life, Took Me Away From The Streets – Wizkid

Singer Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid has said that of not for music which changed his life, he would have remained in the streets as a hustling kid.

The singer said that he was blessed with music by God which changed his life and made him a blessing to others.

Wizkid said this during an interview with top model Naomi Campbell.

“If I wasn’t blessed to be doing music I would have probably been on the streets.

“I am not from a rich family, and I wasn’t raised with a silver spoon, so I feel I was blessed, so I can be a blessing to my family and to those around me.

“I believe if I wasn’t making music I would have been on the streets hustling like every other kid.

”God blessed me with music, and it’s safe to say music changed my life. It also changed the life of those I love and care about,” he said.