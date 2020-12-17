Femi Adesina Opens Up On Buhari Being Replaced By Jubril Al Sudan

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has addressed claims that it is not President Muhammadu Buhari that is in Aso Rock but an impostor named Jubril Al Sudan.

The claim also said that Buhari had died at a hospital in London where he had gone for medical treatment on 2017.

This has now been addressed in a statement by Adesina as Buhari marks his 78th birthday in Katsina State.

The statement reads partly: “This is Jubril from Sudan and not Muhammadu Buhari, who had died during the medical vacation in 2017, some people say. You have a clone in Aso Villa, not Buhari. Idiocy, sadly believed by even some intellectuals,” Adesina began.

“Let me tell you a story. On the day the President finally returned to the country in August 2017, after months of absence, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin, was giving out his daughter in marriage.

“I had attended the church service, decked unusually in complete Agbada, with a cap to match. From the wedding, I went straight to the airport to join the reception party.

“We formed a welcome line, as we usually do. And as the President shook each person, he had one wisecrack or the other to say. When he got to me, he took my hand and said: ‘Adesina, this is the best I’ve seen you dressed.’

“We both laughed heartily, and the television cameras captured it. I remember that many people asked me later what had tickled me and the President, that we laughed so uproariously.

“Jubril from Sudan? Would he know my name as Adesina? Would he know I rarely wear Agbada? How ridiculous can some people be?”