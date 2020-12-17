Davido Cancels DMW Concert Over Spike In COVID-19

Singer David Adeleke aka Davido has announced the cancellation of his DMW Concert skated for December due to COVID-19.

The singer was scheduled to perform at the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos but cancelled the event n the news of a spike in COVID-19.

He said the health and well-being of fans, employees and artists are of paramount importance hence the cancelation.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns with the rise of Covid-19 cases in Lagos, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the upcoming ‘Davido Presents DMW Live In Concert’ scheduled to take place on Dec 28th.

“Thank you to everyone that purchased tables. Your support brought us way closer to sold out status than we expected in a very uncertain time! We look forward to bringing you a DMW live in concert in the very near future,” he wrote.