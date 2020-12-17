Buhari Not Stingy, Gave Me Envelope With Foreign Currency – Femi Adesina

The Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has revealed that his principal once gave him an envelope with foreign currency as gift.

Adesina said this in an article written to celebrate Buhari who marks his 78th birthday today.

According to the media aide, Buhari is not a stingy man as many are made to believe.

He wrote, “And in January 2017, I was to receive the traditional title of Nwanne di Namba of Mmaku Kingdom, in Enugu State. Courtesy demanded I tell the President. This man, who prides himself as ‘very stingy’ gave me a handsome amount of money to ferry my friends and family to the ceremony. How much? I won’t tell you, lest you ask for a belated share.

“And in May 2018, I was billed for China for a 12-day course for senior government officials from Africa. He said when the journey was two days away, I should come to see him. I did. You know what he said? ‘Adesina, I know that you don’t have money. But you are too shy to ask.’ We both laughed, and he gave me an envelope which contained foreign currency. How much? You think I’ll tell you? For where?”