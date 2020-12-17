Buhari At 78: Why It Took President Months To Appoint Ministers – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed why President Muhammadu Buhari took months before appointing ministers into his cabinet.

Garba Shehu said that upon the president’s inauguration in 2015, series meetings were held with Permanent Secretaries and heads of departments which delayed the appointment of ministers.

He said this in an article issued to celebrate Buhari on his 78th birthday.

The article reads partly: “As he marks today, December 17 as his birthday, Muhammadu Buhari, driver of change and mobiliser of voters continues in his role as President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, leading by setting examples as the country wades through the thick waves of corruption, insecurity and a Covid economy.

“The qualities of uprightness and incorruptibility have given the biggest push to Muhammadu Buhari both as a military Head of State and a two-term democratically elected civilian President of Nigeria.

“Upon his assumption of office in May, 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari sat at long meetings with teams led by Permanent Secretaries and heads of the various government agencies and departments.

“Those meetings took a few months to go round and were in effect, responsible for the delay in the appointment of ministers into his first cabinet.”