Buhari At 78: Tinubu Wishes President Many More Years

APC chieftain Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari as he celebrates his 78th birthday today.

In a statement issued on Twitter, Tinubu declared support for Buhari as he works towards finding a lasting solution to the issues bothering Nigeria.

He also thanked God for the life of the president and wished him many more years.

He wrote: “Congratulations to President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 78 birthday. I join with all patriotic and peace-loving Nigerians in supporting your efforts to move Nigeria forward & to find lasting solutions to the longstanding issues that have faced our nation for so long.

“You are a true patriot who wants the best for the nation and I join you in this desire. May Almighty Allah bless these efforts and support us so that at the end of the day we shall overcome and that Nigeria must stand as a prosperous and peaceful nation.

“We must the same time thank God for your life and for granting you the grace of another birthday. May you enjoy many, many more. I say happy birthday Mr. President. Many happy returns of the day!”