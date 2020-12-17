BREAKING: 333 Kidnapped Katsina Students Rescued

The 333 kidnapped Katsina students have been rescued by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The boys were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Katsina state by Boko Haram terrorists.

Confirming their rescue, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, took to Twitter with the news.

She wrote: “The 333 boys captured in katsina have been rescued . Allhamdulilah! @MBuhari administration has brought back our boys #BringBackOurBoys. Our boys are back.”