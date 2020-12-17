BREAKING: 333 Kidnapped Katsina Students Rescued

The 333 kidnapped Katsina students have been rescued by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.
The boys were kidnapped from the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara Katsina state by Boko Haram terrorists.
Confirming their rescue, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, took to Twitter with the news.
She wrote: “The 333 boys captured in katsina have been rescued . Allhamdulilah! @MBuhari administration has brought back our boys #BringBackOurBoys. Our boys are back.”
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)
Tired of generators? Get PRAG INVERTER, Nigeria's No.1 Inverters Be the first to know...Get daily round up of top Nigerian newspaper headlines. Click here. Tired of estimated bills/generator noise? Go off the grid...get PRAG SOLAR for 24/7 noiseless and uninterrupted power supply.