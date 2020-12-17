Aubameyang Ends Goal Drought, Saves Arsenal From Home Defeat

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has advised his teammates to “keep their cool” following a 1-1 draw at home to Southampton.

The Premier League game played on Wednesday saw Theo Walcott open scoring for the visitors against his former club in the 18th minute.

This was equalized by Aubameyang who ended his goal drought to rescue Arsenal from a consecutive home defeat.

Arsenal got a point from the game despite being one man down after Gabriel Magalhaes it shown a red card.

“I think it was tough as the end the team gave everything to get that point,” Aubameyang told Amazon after the game.

“We are a bit nervous, we need points. Sometimes we do bad things but this happens when you need points, we have to stay cool with the head.”

The former Dortmund man expressed disappointment that his side didn’t win the game.

“It was tough at the end, but I think the team gave everything to get that point. We did it, but we are a bit disappointed because we should win this game, but sometimes that happens,” he said

He added, “Tonight is not about my goal or me, it’s about the team. As I said, we need points, so it doesn’t matter if I scored. For the moment, the most important thing to do is win games and get points.”