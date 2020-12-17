All Kidnapped Students Alive In Zamfara Forest – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that the kidnapped students of a school in Kankara are alive in a forest where they are held by Boko Haram.

Masari who spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, said “They (kidnapped schoolboys) are in Zamfara forests, we have got the information.”

The governor who also spoke with Channels Television said that it is not true that two out of the over 300 kidnapped students died.

He said, “It is not true that two students died. I was in school on Saturday and interacted with some of the students who escaped. They did not say any student died.

“I also interacted with the two students who also escaped later; they did not tell me any of the abducted students died or were killed. The news of the death was speculative. The number of students we have yet to account for is 334, although some students have gone to their parents directly.

“We are discussing through the leadership of MACABAN, Miyetti Allah, with those suspected to have carried out the abduction, and I had a meeting with the Commissioner of Police and heads of security agencies two or three hours ago.”