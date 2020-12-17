Abike Dabiri-Erewa Denies Announcing Rescue Of Kidnapped Katsina Students

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NiDCOM, has denied announcing the reduce of the 333 kidnapped Katsina students.

A post on her official Twitter handle had announced the reduce of the boys who were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists from Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina State.

It read: “The 333 boys captured in katsina have been rescued . Allhamdulilah! @MBuhari administration has brought back our boys #BringBackOurBoys. Our boys are back.”

Minutes later, Abike Dabiri-Erewa tweeted that no post should be credited to her on the Katsina Kidnap.

According to the NiDCOM boss, she just recovered her social media accounts after losing control a while ago.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa wrote: “Pls don’t credit any post on katsina boys to my twitter handle. I lost control of my handle in the last couple of minutes, along with my Instagram. I have recovered and changed my password.”