French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement by the Presidential Elysee Palace,acting took COVID-19 test after showing first symptom.

The symptom shown by the president was not revealed in the statement.

“The President took a test as soon as he got first symptoms and would isolate himself for seven days.

“He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added.