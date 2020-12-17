French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement by the Presidential Elysee Palace,acting took COVID-19 test after showing first symptom.
The symptom shown by the president was not revealed in the statement.
“The President took a test as soon as he got first symptoms and would isolate himself for seven days.
“He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance,” the statement added.
