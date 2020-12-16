Why I Dethroned Sanusi As Emir Of Kano – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has revealed why he dethroned Muhammadu Sanusi as the Emir of Kano State in March, 2020.

Ganduje said that Sanusi’s appointment in 2014 was a move to spite Goodluck Jonathan who was the president at the time.

Sanusi was appointed after he was fired by Jonathan for alleging that $49 billion was missing from the Central Bank of Nigeria which he was governor of.

Speaking in Abuja at the presentation of a book titled, ‘Dear President Goodluck Jonathan (An Open Letter),” Ganduje said that the appointment was not welcomed by the people of Kano.

He stated, “Sanusi was appointed Emir of Kano not because he was the best man for the throne but to retaliate what Jonathan did to him. That was in order to prove that what Jonathan did to him was wrong and that the people of Kano wanted their son as Emir and therefore, they decided to appoint him as Emir.

“But when he was appointed, there was a lot of demonstration with people burning tyres here and there. But because of government backing, he was sustained on the stool.”

On why he dethroned the outspoken former banker, the Ganduje said, “When I became governor, I said ‘yes, the Jonathan medicine is an important medicine.’ That medicine, even though I am not a medical doctor, but that medicine would serve the same purpose, for the same disease and the same patient.

“So I took my ‘Jonathan medicine’ and decided to save the system, to save the institution and I applied it effectively. So Jonathan and I are on the same page. Actually, I have no regrets.”