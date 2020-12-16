Why Arsenal Is Struggling Under Arteta – Ferdinand

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has said that there’s a lack of harmony in the Arsenal team which is why the club is struggle under manager Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners have had their worst start in the English Premier League since the 1974/75 campaign.

Their last game against Burnley was lost 1-0 at home last Sunday.

Reacting to the situation at the London club, Ferdinand said, “I just think they’re lacking in harmony. We’ve seen the new signing, [William] Saliba, talking to [Matteo] Guendouzi on social media.

“And obviously Mesut Ozil is on the sidelines as well. Mikel Arteta came in and bang, set my stool out this is what is going on and these players aren’t playing.

“Now, if you do that and you are winning like he was earlier on in the season, then you don’t hear anything. You don’t hear any murmurs or mutterings behind the scenes from any players because you cannot say anything.

“Once that changes and you start losing games and pressure starts mounting. Then the people that aren’t playing start being a part of the group that maybe affects the harmony. That’s why you either have to get rid of them and get them out of the building.

“Or you have got to keep that door ajar and let them know there’s an opportunity, so they don’t become bitter and they don’t become people that want to talk in the media.

“I think it’s down to Arteta to handle that. He has to handle the dilemmas of the changing rooms. He has to handle the players that are playing but you also have to handle people are in and around the squad that aren’t playing every week.

“That is where Sir Alex was a genius. He made people feel 10 foot tall and they were subs or they were in the stands. He made them feel that he needed them or believed in them – that’s