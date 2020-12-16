We’ve Arrested 120 Suspected Criminals In Ondo – Amotekun

The Ondo State chapter of Amotekun Has said that it has made great gains in the fight against crime in the state.

The corps said that it has been able to arrest 120 suspects across 18 local government areas in the state.

This was stated by the Commander Chief Adetunji Adeyeye at a lecture titled, ‘Contemporary security challenges: Is Amotekun corps the way forward?’

Adeyeye said that despite not having access to firearms as prohibited by law, the corps has still been able to apprehend suspects through collaboration with other security agencies.

He said, “The challenge of insecurity is a task that we must all rise up to address. No one has all the solutions, hence the need for collaboration with individuals and institutional actors; both local, national and foreign.”

In his remark, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu who represented by his Chief of Staff, Chief Olugbenga Ale, hailed Amotekun for protecting lives and properties.