This Is Bad Omen, Femi Fani-Kayode Says As Aisha Buhari Distances Aso Rock

Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has described as a bad omen the current situation in the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Buhari is currently in his hometown of Daura where he’s having a rest.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN Tanko Muhammad, is down with COVID-19.

The Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Tukur Burutai is in isolation after coming in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

The First Lady of Nigeria Aisha Buhari has relocated to Dubai citing security issues in the Presidential Villa.

Reacting to the current happenings, Femi Fani-Kayode concluded that it is a bad omen.

He tweeted: “The President is in his home town of Daura having “a rest”.

“The First Lady is in Dubai due to security challenges in the Presidential Villa, the Chief Justice has COVID-19, the Chief of Army Staff is in isolation, a number of Army Generals have COVID-19. These are bad omens.”