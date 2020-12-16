SWAGA 2023: Tinubu’s Loyalists Kick Off Presidential Campaign

Former minister of state for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro and other staunch supporters, on Tuesday in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, inaugurated a presidential campaign movement for Bola Tinubu.

The movement was tagged “The South-West Agenda (SWAGA)” in readiness for the 2023 presidency.

Aside from Obanikoro, Chairman, Planning Committee of SWAGA 2023, other members of the committee include Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Senator Adesoji Akanbi, representing Oyo South Senatorial District; former House of Representatives member, Otunba Abayomi Ogunnusi.

The event, held at the Mauve 21 Event Centre venue, received many political allies and disciples of the National Leader of the APC.

Speaking at the event, Adeyeye said, “For the discerning mind, 2023 election is already on the front burner of national discourse. The discussion right now everywhere in the country is about what should and should not happen in 2023. That being the case, it is imperative that we should be part of these national discussions and activities.

“We are asking him (Tinubu) to come out and we are asking the entire people of the South-West to rally round him to make him the next president of Nigeria. Every geopolitical zone in the South has the right to produce a candidate, but the one that works harder would emerge. Don’t forget, all the citizens of Nigeria will vote to choose the next president.”

Ikuforiji said, “In Asiwaju, you have a very great democrat. How much of a visionary leader he is; those who knew Lagos before 1999 would recall for instance that at Oshodi, where there are three lanes, refuse covered two lanes. Today, Lagos is a source of pride to all Nigeria.

“There is no country in the entire Nigeria that can compete with Lagos. If you take Lagos out of Nigeria, Lagos becomes the fifth largest economy in Nigeria. He brought in politicians as well as technocrats. That has resulted to the country we have today. This is not about Bola Tinubu, it is about how Nigeria could be well.”

Delegates from Lagos also described Tinubu as the architect of the pivot of development upon which Lagos stood.

The delegates from Osun described him as the man who rescued the people of the state from the trenches when a former governor imprisoned them for three and a half years.

However, those from Ogun State said Tinubu’s administration gave the Gateway State a model of governance and development.

Ahead of the inauguration, a campaign committee led by former Minister of Works, Senator Adedayo Adeyeye, from Ekiti State, had visited royal fathers which include Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, and the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi.

However, Tinubu has not publicly announced his intention to run for the 2023 presidency. (PM News)